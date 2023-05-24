Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say, John Forsyth, 49, an ER doctor at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, has been missing since Sunday morning.

His brother, Richard Forsyth, said he wants him back home safe.

“I’d say that we love you and miss you,” said Richard. “If you’re gone because of good reasons, we understand, but we want to see you soon.”

Doctor John Forsyth was last seen Sunday morning leaving his shift at the Mercy Hospital in Cassville. Richard said he loved his job.

“People worried about how much he worked, but he always told me he loved it,” said Richard Forsyth. “The reason he loved it was because he was helping people, and he’s very passionate about it.”

The brothers grew up in Canada. They came to Missouri for school.

“He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” said Richard Forsyth. “If he had a broken leg, he’d show up for work.”

Cassville Police said searchers searched 90 acres on Tuesday. Thirty-six people were searching between 13 different agencies. They did not find any evidence.

Dr. Forsyth is 5′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 180 pounds.

Richard Forsyth said they had no reason for him being missing.

“There are currently no facts to suggest foul play or abduction, but he’s been missing is beyond bizarre,” said Richard Forsyth.

Police searched his RV and believed he was there briefly before he left. Investigators said they used search teams, dogs, and heat-signature drones.

Richard Forsyth said time is of the essence.

“Actually had a number of extremely helpful tips come in, in the last few days, citing potential sightings of him that we’re trying to confirm,” said Richard Forsyth.

“If anyone has seen him or may know anything about why he could be missing, we would love to hear it.

If you know anything, please call 911. The family has a Facebook page and tip email set up. Email any tips to: findjohn2023@gmail.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.