Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say, John Forsyth, 49, an ER doctor at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, has been missing since Sunday morning.

His brother, Richard Forsyth, said he wants him back home safe.

“I’d say that we love you and miss you,” said Richard. “If you’re gone because of good reasons, we understand, but we want to see you soon.”

Doctor John Forsyth was last seen Sunday morning leaving his shift at the Mercy Hospital in Cassville. Richard said he loved his job.

“People worried about how much he worked, but he always told me he loved it,” said Richard Forsyth. “The reason he loved it was because he was helping people, and he’s very passionate about it.”

The brothers grew up in Canada. They came to Missouri for school.

“He’s never missed a day of work in his life,” said Richard Forsyth. “If he had a broken leg, he’d show up for work.”

Cassville Police said searchers searched 90 acres on Tuesday. Thirty-six people were searching between 13 different agencies. They did not find any evidence.

Dr. Forsyth is 5′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 180 pounds.

Richard Forsyth said they had no reason for him being missing.

“There are currently no facts to suggest foul play or abduction, but he’s been missing is beyond bizarre,” said Richard Forsyth.

Police searched his RV and believed he was there briefly before he left. Investigators said they used search teams, dogs, and heat-signature drones.

Richard Forsyth said time is of the essence.

“Actually had a number of extremely helpful tips come in, in the last few days, citing potential sightings of him that we’re trying to confirm,” said Richard Forsyth.

“If anyone has seen him or may know anything about why he could be missing, we would love to hear it.

If you know anything, please call 911. The family has a Facebook page and tip email set up. Email any tips to: findjohn2023@gmail.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Chase ends near National and Central in Springfield
Driver, passengers run off after a chase in Springfield
Fire damages apartment building on North Jefferson Avenue.
10 escape a fire in an apartment building in Springfield
Police investigate a shooting on Northwest Avenue.
Man shot in the leg in Springfield Tuesday morning

Latest News

Medical experts testify in case against former MSU instructor charged for murdering colleague
Prosecutors accuse Edward Gutting of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield...
Medical experts testify in case against former MSU instructor charged for murdering colleague
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to payback teacher retirement funds used for vacations
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday