Police looking for suspect who stole BMW from Springfield dealership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for a thief who stole a BMW from a Springfield car dealership on Monday.

“It’s a 2011 BMW 550i with twin turbos. It’s my understanding he was racing everybody all over the southside of Springfield last night,” said Theresa Sharp, who manages Aristocrat AutoSports on Kearney. “I made the mistake of handing the fob, and he just threw it in drive, almost hitting me.”

Sharp says the suspect is a thin guy around 5′10″, wearing a baggy shirt and shorts. He also had a light-colored ball cap and bright blue eyes.

The blue-eyed bandit drove off in a vehicle worth around $15,000. It’s a significant loss for a small dealership like this.

”This BMW happens to have five-spoke wheels, which is a little unusual,” said Sharp. “It is a 550i prominently badged on the trunk.”

Sharp says in the meantime, she’s warning other dealers about the guy and hopes her baby returns home.

”I just hope people are on the lookout, and I hope other dealers and businesses that face this kind of stuff will step forward,” said Sharp.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.