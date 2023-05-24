Rep. Crawford: “We don’t know what to expect” as debt deadline approaches

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas District 1 Representative Rick Crawford and the US House of Representatives await a solution to the debt ceiling crisis from President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US would be forced to default on its debt on June 1 if a deal is not reached.

Rep. Crawford said he’s hoping a deal can be made before the deadline, as no one is sure what will happen if we default.

“We don’t know what to expect if we default because we’ve never defaulted. It’s purely speculation what might happen, but we don’t want to run that risk,” Crawford said.

Crawford recalled how he questioned President Biden’s priorities after taking an out-of-country trip last week.

“Well, here we are in the 11th hour. Meanwhile, he [Biden] jets off to Japan when he should’ve been here staying in our town and engaging with Speaker McCarthy and trying to arrive at a workable solution,” he said.

The congressman explained this issue isn’t new, as there’s been time to fix this issue, and it hasn’t been done.

“I campaigned on this, and here we are. We saw this coming a decade ago and didn’t take it seriously and have spent ourselves into this situation. Now we’re faced with raising the debt limit.”

Crawford sides with McCarthy on debt ceiling solutions, saying the ceiling needs to be raised, but not without cuts.

“If we’re going to put more debt burden on our kids and our grandkids, surely we can take some steps to prevent from loading up the credit card again. I think it’s entirely appropriate and reasonable to think that we could pair a debt ceiling increase with some spending cuts and start to take our debt seriously.”

He explained even though we are down to the final days before the June 1 deadline. He’s confident a deal will be made.

“I think we’re going to prevail here, and cooler heads will prevail. I think it’s going to be okay, but the reality is this should’ve been handled when the spending bill was passed, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Doctor from Cassville reported missing after car found at a park
Aiden Sturgis graduation
Hillcrest student unable to attend graduation, classmates and school staff surprise him at the hospital with a ceremony
Chase ends near National and Central in Springfield
Driver, passengers run off after a chase in Springfield
Police investigate a shooting on Northwest Avenue.
Man shot in the leg in Springfield Tuesday morning
Fire damages apartment building on North Jefferson Avenue.
10 escape a fire in an apartment building in Springfield

Latest News

A weekly look at what is going around medical clinics across the Ozarks.
What’s Going Around: Recommended screenings for women
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House to be in federal court Wednesday
WGA: Recommended screenings for women
New lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas’ US House map as unconstitutional
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks