What’s Going Around: Recommended screenings for women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is Women’s Health Month and often women put themselves last when it comes to their own health. Their health care, appointments, screenings, etc. often take a back seat to their children or other people’s needs. However, there are a number of important screenings women should be getting throughout their lives to stay healthy.

According to Joanna Louque, a nurse with CoxHealth, starting at age 20, women should be getting a clinical breast exam every one to three years, a Pap smear every one to three years, and tested for sexually transmitted diseases, such as HPV, if they are sexually active.

In a women’s thirties Pap smears and clinical breast exams continue, and a pelvic exam should be added. This is to check reproductive health and to make sure there aren’t any growths on the uterus or early-stage cancer.

In a women’s forties all of those previous screenings continue and at age 40, women need to get their first mammogram to screen for breast cancer. At age 45, women should be getting their first colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer and a thyroid test.

In a women’s fifties all of those previous screenings continue and a bone density test and blood glucose test should be added to the list of screenings.

Finally in a women’s sixties, all of the previous screenings should be done at a frequency recommended by their primary physician as well as an eye exam every one to two years.

