On Your Side: City of Bolivar, Mo., issues warning regarding fraudulent letters left at homes

Courtesy: City of Bolivar, Mo.
Courtesy: City of Bolivar, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Bolivar warns of a scam involving fraudulent letters left at residences.

City leaders say someone is impersonating the city’s code enforcement. The letters have the appearance of something from the city.

City leaders say legitimate letters include:

  • Letters from the city will be mailed
  • Letters include a window envelope and the city of Bolivar return address
  • Will not include fake “Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services” heading
  • Will not include a 1-800 number

Do not call the 1-800 number if you receive one of these letters. If you receive a suspicious letter, please call Bolivar City Hall at 417-326-2489 or Bolivar Police Department at 417-326-5298.

