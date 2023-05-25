Athlete of the Week: Taylor Mayo, Kickapoo track & field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The only thing stopping Kickapoo senior Taylor Mayo from competing in more events is the rulebook. “If we could do six events she’d be in six events,” said Kickapoo Head Track Coach Jeremy Goddard.

This all-time Kickapoo great is limited to just four events per meet and the future Kansas Jayhawk has thought about what it would be like to do more.”It would just be so much,” said Mayo with a laugh. “I don’t know if I’d want to.”

Back during her freshman year, which was eventually canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Taylor was transitioning from gymnastics to track and field. At first, she wanted to trade the pommel horse for hurdles. “Just being a gymnast for most of my life those events were just natural to me,” Taylor said.

“She wanted to do the hurdles and we were like, ‘OK what do we take you out of?’” Goddard said. “You’re a state medalist in almost every event we’ve got you in.”

She was also dominant in the 400-meter dash, one of track’s most grueling events.

