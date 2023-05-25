Crash closes westbound lanes of I-44 in Newton County, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT
NEAR JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed the westbound lanes of I-44 after a crash in Newton County, Mo., on Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker eight. The crash involved a dump truck and a semi. The wreckage blocked both lanes of I-44.

MoDOT estimates reopening the westbound lanes around 5 p.m.

