Crash closes westbound lanes of I-44 in Newton County, Mo.
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed the westbound lanes of I-44 after a crash in Newton County, Mo., on Thursday.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker eight. The crash involved a dump truck and a semi. The wreckage blocked both lanes of I-44.
MoDOT estimates reopening the westbound lanes around 5 p.m.
