Hardy unveils “Mayberry” patrol unit

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - While Andy and Barney won’t be patrolling the city streets in Hardy, a patrol car like the “Mayberry Patrol Car” used in the Andy Griffith Show will be.

The City of Hardy purchased a 1959 Ford Angel for around $5,000.

Police Chief Scott Rose said the car wouldn’t be used as a main patrol unit for the police department but would allow more opportunities to interact with the public.

“It’s basically on our police department fleet,” Rose said “Officers will come down and get in and cruise around town. Let people check it out.”

Rose said Mayberry and Hardy do have similarities.

“Hardys kind of known as a Mayberry-type town. It’s always been called a fun small town,” Rose said.

The car will be on display in Hardy throughout the summer.

The city encouraged everyone to stop and see the car if you’re in the area.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash north of Springfield, Mo.
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
Assistant Prosecutor speaks out after controversial sentencing at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Experts share fuel tips as boaters return to lakes across the Ozarks
After eight months of being gone for treatment and rehab after contracting West Nile Virus, the...
Hall of Fame broadcaster Art Hains returns to Springfield to continue rehab
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
St. Louis-area musicians remember playing with Tina Turner
St. Louis-area musicians remember playing with Tina Turner
Hall of Fame broadcaster Art Hains returns to Springfield to continue rehab