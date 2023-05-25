Leak delays opening for Nixa, Mo., pools

Courtesy; Nixa Pool
Courtesy; Nixa Pool(Ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Parks and Recreation staff have discovered a significant leak in the community pool located at McCauley Park, causing a delay in opening. Normally, the pool opens for Memorial Day weekend.

At this time, they do not have an estimate of when repairs will be completed, or where the source of the leakage is at.

The pool did not have the leak at the end of last year’s pool season, otherwise the park staff would have worked in the off season to make these repairs. Once the exact leak location is identified, the city will be able to contract a qualified business to make the repairs.

“We anticipate this to take a significant amount of time depending on contractor availability,” they said.

The Aquatics Center will remain closed until the pool is in condition to be opened to the public.

The staff understands the inconvenience this may cause during hot summer months when the pool serves as a popular gathering spot for families and friends.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any disruption or disappointment this causes for your summer plans,” they said.

Nixa Parks and Recreation are committed to resolving the matter as promptly as possible. For those who have already made payments for their aquatic programs, pool passes, private parties, and birthday parties, they will issue a refund if they are unable to provide that service.

To request a refund, email info@nixaparks.com. If you have any questions, concerns or require additional information, contact them at 417-725-5486.

