Leigh’s Lost and Found: where a lost bird was finally found after six months!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re happy to bring you a success story that took six long months to happen.

We featured the lost cockatiel name Yoshi last October and each month that went by, his owner lost more hope. But somehow he survived a very cold winter and made a miracle return, on Easter Sunday no less.

His owner Patricia Plumb says, “he’s ate none stop. Ate and slept, that’s about it.”

Yoshi has always been a vocal bird but he’s too busy eating lately to sing very much.

Patricia says it’s too bad he can’t talk because he likely has quite a story to tell after surviving six months in the wild.

She tells us, “everybody keeps asking where he was and how he survived the cold months. I don’t know. I don’t have a clue. I’m just thankful he did and that’s the only answer I can give.”

Their reunion happened on Easter Sunday when Patricia got a message from a stranger.

“I get a Facebook message from a lady that says are you still looking for a cockatiel? And I was like, no thank you, I have one. But then something made me think she might be talking about Yoshi. So I said, are you talking about my missing one?”

She was. Yoshi had landed on a trampoline in an older couple’s backyard, not far from where he disappeared from.

Patricia says, “grandma walks out there, puts her arm up in the air and he comes right down and lands on her arm and then straight up her arm into her hair, and curls up and falls asleep. They immediately knew he was somebody’s pet.”

That couple’s granddaughter found Yoshi’s post on my Lost and Found page and reached out.

Patricia says despite him being dusty and very skinny, she knew it was her Yoshi as soon as she saw him.

“We got over there and I couldn’t have been happier. I told her, you’re an angel more thank you know. I don’t even have the words. And I don’t have the words to tell the lady thank you. It was definitely a miracle.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.