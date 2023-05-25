Missouri State University secures ‘bee-friendly’ status from conservation program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University has become the latest affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program, which focuses on improving landscapes around campus to lure bees for pollination.

“Bee Campus USA provides a framework for university and college campus communities to work together to conserve native pollinators by increasing the abundance of native plants, providing nest sites, and reducing the use of pesticides,” the program’s website states.

MSU has increased its native plants, provided nesting sites for bees, and reduced its use of pesticides.

The university calls it a “win-win” because it helps save the bees and makes the campus a more beautiful place.

No word yet if it means more honey for Boomer Bear.

