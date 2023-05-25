Missouri’s DNR releases list of beaches open for Memorial Day Weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to check the DNR website before finding out if there is an advisory.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources monitors beaches around the state. Here’s the latest report heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Beaches at Missouri state parks open as of Friday, May 26:

Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy.

Finger Lakes State Park - Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia.

Harry S Truman State Park - Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

Harry S Truman State Park - Day Use Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw.

Lake Wappapello State Park - Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park - Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach.

Long Branch State Park - Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon.

Mark Twain State Park - Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida.

Pomme de Terre State Park - Pittsburg Beach, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg.

Pomme de Terre State Park - Hermitage Beach, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg.

St. Joe State Park - Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

St. Joe State Park - Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills.

Stockton State Park - Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville.

Thousand Hills State Park - Public Beach,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville.

Trail of Tears State Park - Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson.

Wakonda State Park - Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange.

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park - Public Beach, 26600 Park Rd. N, Lawson.

Beaches at Missouri state parks closed as of May 26, 2023:

None.

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.

