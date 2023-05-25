Mizzou football moves Week 1 kickoff to Thursday night

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches...
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III scores as teammate Mitchell Walters (75) watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Missouri’s opening game for the 2023 season has a new date and time, the school announced Thursday morning.

Originally scheduled to play South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 2, the Tigers will now take on the Coyotes on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Faurot Field. The opening night kickoff will air on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. CT.

“We are grateful to have another tremendous opportunity to start the Labor Day weekend off with a primetime football game on the SEC Network,” Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We listened to our fans after last year’s season opener and wanted to create another memorable experience to open the 2023 season.”

Last year, Missouri opened the season against Louisiana Tech on a Thursday night. The Tigers won that game 52-24.

In November, head coach Eli Drinkwitz signed a two-year contract extension with the Tigers.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to payback teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash north of Springfield, Mo.
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
Assistant Prosecutor speaks out after controversial sentencing at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

FILE - Fans cheer before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and North Texas at Kinnick...
NCAA survey shows 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds are wagering; athlete-only study is set for fall
Members of the grounds crew pull the tarp after a rain delay before a baseball game between the...
Short hits pinch-hit, three-run homer, Tigers beat Royals
O-Zone: Kickapoo's Taylor Mayo is Athlete of the Week
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home...
Lively and Newman star as Reds pound out 18 hits, beat the Cardinals