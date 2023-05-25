Psychiatrists, investigator testify in murder trial of former Missouri State University instructor

Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home and...
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The defense for a former Missouri State University instructor accused of murdering a colleague in August of 2016 called a pair of psychiatrists to the stand.

Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home and stabbing him to death. Gutting is also charged with attacking Cooper’s wife when she tried to stop him.

Attorneys for Gutting called two psychiatrists who saw Gutting in 2011, years before the crime happened. Both described Gutting as disheveled. One doctor diagnosed him with anxiety disorder and OCD. The other said he had a substance-induced psychotic disorder. Both say Gutting told them he heard voices.

A neighbor of Marc Cooper’s testified, too. He says he saw Gutting casually walking away from Cooper’s home after the homicide. He claimed Gutting looked like a zombie. The neighbor told police Gutting looked like he was having a psychotic episode or was really high.

A retired Springfield detective, who had been the lead detective on the case, also took the stand on Thursday. He says Gutting smelled of booze. Police say Gutting’s blood alcohol limit was .15.

According to online court records, in 2019, Gutting was deemed incompetent and lacked the mental fitness to stand trial. But in 2020, his case was cleared to proceed. Gutting pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. A judge will decide the case after the trial.

The trial resumes on Friday at 10 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

