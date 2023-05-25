Recent rain leads to more snake sightings at Table Rock Lake

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers keep sending KY3 photos of snakes on docks and in the water at Table Rock Lake.

So why so many this year? And what should you do?

“I’ve seen more snakes so far this year than I have in the last three,” said Melanie Lemp, who encountered a snake while cleaning her boat on Table Rock Lake. ”There were four in my driveway just today.”

“The best advice is to leave them alone,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. ”If they are around your house, they are probably looking for mice because you have a woodpile or rockpile.

Table Rock Lake’s shortline stretches more than 800 miles. Conservation agents say you are seeing more snakes because of the recent rain.

“It’s washing snakes out of their burrows into more visible areas, but that doesn’t mean more snakes. It just means that you are seeing more,” said Skalicky.

Conservation agents say it’s essential to educate yourself on all Missouri snakes.

“If you are bitten, try to take a picture and seek medical attention, whether it’s venomous or non-venomous. Then the doctor will give you proper treatment,” said Skalicky.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.