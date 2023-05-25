St. Louis-area musicians remember playing with Tina Turner

St. Louis-area musicians remember playing with Tina Turner
St. Louis-area musicians remember playing with Tina Turner
By Deion Broxton
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Tina Turner died at her home in Switzerland Wednesday at 83 years old after a long illness, her manager said.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was born in Tennessee. She later lived in St. Louis and East St. Louis, where she performed with many local musicians before finding success on the national stage.

“I didn’t meet her in the early days, but I met her mom,” said Steve Schankman, musician and president of Contemporary Productions in Clayton. “Mrs. Bullock would give me a quarter, which was a lot of money when you’re 14 years old, you know, back in the 60s, to carry her two bags of groceries to her house.”

Schankman said he filled in for a trumpet player once when he first met Tina and Ike Turner.

Over her career, Schankman would work with Tina Turner to host shows in the Midwest and around the country.

“When we would go to Kansas City and do a date with her, or some other city, she was very relaxed,” he added. “In St. Louis, there was always a tension because the memories. But we had heard three, four years ago about the kidney problems and other issues that she was having.”

“After I heard her the first time, I thought, ‘Boy, this gal got it,” said popular St. Louis musician Bob Kuban. “I was playing drums with Ike Turner, and, you know, Tina first showed up, and he started using Tina.”

Kuban played with the duo at Club Imperial in St. Louis.

“She worked a lot here,” Kuban added. “Ike used her a lot.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash north of Springfield, Mo.
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
Assistant Prosecutor speaks out after controversial sentencing at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Experts share fuel tips as boaters return to lakes across the Ozarks
After eight months of being gone for treatment and rehab after contracting West Nile Virus, the...
Hall of Fame broadcaster Art Hains returns to Springfield to continue rehab
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
Hall of Fame broadcaster Art Hains returns to Springfield to continue rehab