Suspect charged motorcyclist hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested Dea Brewe in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on West Bennett Street in Springfield on Monday.

Nearby businesses caught the crash on camera. The video showed the victim hugging his alleged girlfriend and leaving the parking lot, followed by Brewer, who rammed into him and left the scene.

The victim is in the hospital with a concussion and brain bleeding.

Police found Brewer from flock cameras and debris he left behind.

