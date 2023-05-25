Suspect charged motorcyclist hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.

Courtesy: Greene County Jail
Courtesy: Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested Dea Brewe in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on West Bennett Street in Springfield on Monday.

Nearby businesses caught the crash on camera. The video showed the victim hugging his alleged girlfriend and leaving the parking lot, followed by Brewer, who rammed into him and left the scene.

The victim is in the hospital with a concussion and brain bleeding.

Police found Brewer from flock cameras and debris he left behind.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to payback teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash north of Springfield, Mo.
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
Assistant Prosecutor speaks out after controversial sentencing at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Yoshi is back home after missing for six months
Leigh’s Lost and Found: where a lost bird was finally found after six months!
Courtesy; Nixa Pool
Leak delays opening for Nixa, Mo., pools
Missouri State University named a "bee-friendly campus" by Bee City USA program on May 23, 2023.
Missouri State University secures ‘bee-friendly’ status from conservation program
MSU secures status as 'bee friendly campus'