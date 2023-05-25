Taste of the Ozarks: Greek loaded toast

Taste of the Ozarks: Greek loaded toast
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some Greek flavor to your toast.

Greek Loaded Toast:

  • 4 slices rustic sourdough bread toasted
  • ½ cup crumbled feta
  • 2 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 tsp granulated garlic
  • ¼ red onion thinly sliced
  • 1 English cucumber thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 1 large tomato thinly sliced
  • 3 tbsp salted pepita seeds

Blend feta, garlic, and Greek yogurt until smooth in a blender. Spread whipped feta onto toast slices. Layer cucumbers, sliced onion, and tomato onto toast slices. Garnish with pepita seeds and serve.

The recipe serves 4.

