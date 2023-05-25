Taste of the Ozarks: Greek loaded toast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some Greek flavor to your toast.

Greek Loaded Toast:

4 slices rustic sourdough bread toasted

½ cup crumbled feta

2 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp granulated garlic

¼ red onion thinly sliced

1 English cucumber thinly sliced lengthwise

1 large tomato thinly sliced

3 tbsp salted pepita seeds

Blend feta, garlic, and Greek yogurt until smooth in a blender. Spread whipped feta onto toast slices. Layer cucumbers, sliced onion, and tomato onto toast slices. Garnish with pepita seeds and serve.

The recipe serves 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.