Taste of the Ozarks: Greek loaded toast
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some Greek flavor to your toast.
Greek Loaded Toast:
- 4 slices rustic sourdough bread toasted
- ½ cup crumbled feta
- 2 Tbsp plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- ¼ red onion thinly sliced
- 1 English cucumber thinly sliced lengthwise
- 1 large tomato thinly sliced
- 3 tbsp salted pepita seeds
Blend feta, garlic, and Greek yogurt until smooth in a blender. Spread whipped feta onto toast slices. Layer cucumbers, sliced onion, and tomato onto toast slices. Garnish with pepita seeds and serve.
The recipe serves 4.
