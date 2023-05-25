Woman goes into labor while attending music festival; artist congratulates new mother

A woman who was pregnant and not due for weeks ended up going into labor at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Regina Ahn and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A pregnant woman attending a music festival in Las Vegas had to cut her experience a little short.

Cristina Celis told KVVU that she was taking it easy at 32 weeks pregnant while enjoying her time at the Electric Daisy Carnival last weekend.

“We were there for the whole weekend, felt completely fine, and was just vibing to the music,” she said.

But it was during artist Zedd’s performance, something felt odd.

“Out of nowhere on Saturday night I started to get some weird pains, it’s my first baby so I wasn’t sure what I was feeling,” Celis said.

After a quick trip to the medic at the rave, she said she was in an ambulance on her way to the University Medical Center.

“They transferred me within 30 minutes to the hospital and within 15 minutes she was here,” Celis said.

Six weeks early, little Izzabella Daisy Garcia was born.

Celis and her boyfriend, Landon Garcia, came into town from Southern California. They said they are sad to be away from family with their baby remaining in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s just hard not being there with her 100 percent of the time,” Celis said.

But doctors say Izzabella should be able to leave the NICU in about six to eight weeks.

The couple thanked everyone for the support they have received, even getting attention from Zedd and other artists who performed at the festival.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Motorcycle crash at Farm Roads 141 and 80.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash north of Springfield, Mo.
A pilgrim venerates the incorrupt body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, on May 20, 2023....
Nun’s body seemingly incorrupt 4 years after burial, some call it a ‘miracle in Missouri’
John Bennett pled guilty in court Tuesday
Assistant Prosecutor speaks out after controversial sentencing at Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Before you fill up - make sure you check your fuel lines.
Experts share fuel tips as boaters return to lakes across the Ozarks
It’s garage sale season and the hot weather brings out the hot deals.
On Your Side: Check these things before you buy an appliance or tool at a garage sale
A great day is in store Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beautiful Holiday Weekend
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal