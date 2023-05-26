Arkansas turns five-run inning into 5-4 victory over LSU in SEC Tournament

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jace Bohrofen had a two-run single, Hunter Hollan pitched 5 1/3 innings of solid relief, and Arkansas made a five-run fourth inning stand up for a 5-4 victory over LSU on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Bohrofen’s bases-loaded single drove in two and capped the Razorbacks’ big inning after RBI-singles by Caleb Cali and Peyton Holt. Another run scored on catcher’s interference just prior to Bohrofen’s single.

Hollan (8-2) entered with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the fourth with LSU leading 1-0. He allowed a run to score on a wild pitch before getting out of the inning with a strikeout. The Tigers scored a single run in the eighth and got a one-out solo home run from Dylan Crews in the ninth before Hollan finished it with a strikeout and a groundout.

Hayden Travinski went 4 for 4 and scored twice for LSU.

Second-seeded Arkansas (41-15) advanced to the semifinals on Saturday and No. 3 LSU (43-14) will play No. 10 Texas A&M in a loser-out game on Friday.

