ASP Troopers to use federal overtime as holiday weekend approaches

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are preparing for what is expected to be a busy holiday weekend.

ASP Patrol Major Ron Casey said the agency would be patrolling roads across Arkansas.

State police plan to have checkpoints to catch drivers who choose to drink and drive.

“We’re going to be out in full force. A lot of the troopers will be working federal overtime to ensure that our highways are safe,” Major Casey said.

ASP explained the checkpoints are to guarantee everyone’s safety this weekend.

“The sergeants on those particular posts will set up saturation patrols, plus they’ll set up checkpoint locations looking for criminal activity and intoxicated drivers,” he said.

