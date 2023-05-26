CATCH-A-CROOK: Secret Service investigates trail of counterfeit cash in Greene and Christian counties.

Detectives say a man used more than $1,200 in fake money at Dollar General stores.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

This man used 5 fake $100 bills to buy a money card at a Dollar General store in Greene County
This man used 5 fake $100 bills to buy a money card at a Dollar General store in Greene County(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The Secret Service is investigating fake $100 bills used at Dollar General stores in Greene and Christian counties. Security cameras show a man walk into the Dollar General in the 6800 block of W. State Highway 266 on May 20 at around 4 p.m. He uses a phone app to load cash into an account.

The video shows the man give the clerk five $100 bills. Each bill passes the ink marker test used to determine if a bill is counterfeit. The clerk also weighed each bill and the weight matched that of a real $100 bill. Detectives believe the man is washing $1 bills and then reprinting them as fake $100′s. Investigators say that’s why the ink markers show the currency paper is real. When the employee deposited the money, the bank discovered the bogus bills.

The second counterfeit case happened days later at a Dollar General store in Ozark. Police say the same method was used to load cash into an account with a phone app. The man used seven bogus $100 bills at the Dollar General store in Ozark.

One employee told deputies the man left in an older model, gold or bronze Ford sedan with no front plate. Investigators believe the man is in his mid 30′s. He has tattoos on both arms, including a skull tattoo.

If you recognize the man or have any information on the counterfeit money, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
