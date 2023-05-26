Edward Gutting’s trial continues with defense calling on mental health experts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday marks day five of the first-degree murder trial of a former Missouri State University instructor.

Edward Gutting is accused of breaking into retired professor Marc Cooper’s Springfield home in 2016 and stabbing him to death.

During the trial Friday, the defense continues to call on mental health experts as part of its case. Gutting has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges, including armed criminal action for also cutting Cooper’s wife.

The court also heard testimony from the doctor who evaluated Gutting while he was at the Department of Mental Health. The court ordered Dr. James Reynolds to assess Gutting’s mental state at the time of the crime.

Dr. Reynolds wasn’t hired by either the prosecution or defense attorneys. He didn’t give his official report until more than four years after the crime but instead says he relied on reports and information from gutting himself to reach a conclusion. Dr. Reynolds says he found Gutting to be mentally stable at the time of their meeting.

But his schizophrenia likely caused delusions that caused the stabbing. Dr. Reynolds has been the only witness to testify Friday.

The defense still has two more experts to call to the stand. Prosecutors also cross-examined the doctor. This case will likely not get to the judge for consideration until next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.