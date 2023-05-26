Greene County, Mo. Assessor’s Office says people are posing as staff attempting to get into homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Assessor’s Office is warning those who live around the county about people posing as members of the Assessor’s staff, and in some cases asking and/or attempting to gain false entry into homes.

According to a news release, Assessor Brent Johnson says his staff would never ask to enter anyone’s house without a scheduled appointment in advance.

His staff would also only access the outside of anyone’s property per RSMo: 137.130 unless the property owner has contacted the office for an interior inspection made in advance.

Employees with the Assessor’s Office will always display official Greene County credentials and will be driving a clearly marked official car.

You can call the Greene County Assessor’s Office at 417-868-4101, and if you feel in danger with any interaction with these imposters, you can call 911.

