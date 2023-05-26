Greene County, Mo. Assessor’s Office says people are posing as staff attempting to get into homes

Official Greene County, Mo. Assessor car
Official Greene County, Mo. Assessor car(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Assessor’s Office is warning those who live around the county about people posing as members of the Assessor’s staff, and in some cases asking and/or attempting to gain false entry into homes.

According to a news release, Assessor Brent Johnson says his staff would never ask to enter anyone’s house without a scheduled appointment in advance.

His staff would also only access the outside of anyone’s property per RSMo: 137.130 unless the property owner has contacted the office for an interior inspection made in advance.

Employees with the Assessor’s Office will always display official Greene County credentials and will be driving a clearly marked official car.

You can call the Greene County Assessor’s Office at 417-868-4101, and if you feel in danger with any interaction with these imposters, you can call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Boater dies in crash on Table Rock Lake

Latest News

O-Zone: Class 3, 4, & 5 state track, Day One
Missouri State Highway Patrol emphasizes safety during Memorial Day weekend and urges...
Springfield sees increased vigilance by law enforcement as floating season begins amidst marijuana legalization
Springfield sees increased vigilance by law enforcement as floating season begins amidst marijuana l
Another nice day is projected for Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Super Weekend Weather