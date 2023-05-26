Homeowner holds intruder at gunpoint near Mtn. Home, Ark.

NEAR MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -A homeowner held an intruder at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office says Braydan Sisk broke into the house on Highway 5 South around 12:30 Thursday morning.

The homeowner told deputies he heard his dogs barking. When he got up and turned the lights on he found Sisk inside his house. Sisk admitted to the homeowner that he had also broken into a camper.

Sisk is currently on parole and has at least five prior convictions for felony crimes. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

