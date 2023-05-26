Missouri law enforcement agencies warning drivers to be safe amid high Memorial Day travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Memorial Day travel is supposed to be high this year, and local law enforcement agencies are warning drivers to be careful out on the roadways.

According to AAA, 42.3 million people will be traveling this holiday weekend, with 37.1 million traveling by car. That’s an increase of 6% from last year’s numbers.

It’s also expected to be the third highest year for Memorial Day travel in the last 20 years.

With so many cars on the road, it can be dangerous to be out and about, so Paige Rippee, public information officer for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn drivers to be cautious on the roadways.

“Be cautious of other drivers, there’s going to be a lot more people on the road, and the roadways going to the lake and whatever, so just be cautious of other drivers and pay attention to what you’re doing,” said Rippee.

The best way to stay safe on the roadways is to follow traffic laws. Make sure to buckle your seatbelt, drive the speed limit, and pay attention to other drivers according to Rippee.

“Obviously follow the traffic laws. There probably will be a higher number of law enforcement officers out there working the highways, I-44, 65, and stuff like that. Make sure you’re following the traffic laws,” said Rippee.

The other important thing you can do, is drive sober. Make sure if you’re going to drink this holiday weekend, don’t drive.

“Drive sober. If you have anything to drink I would just highly recommend don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle or a boat, any type of motorized anything, because you could harm yourself and other people,” said Rippee.

Memorial Day 2023 is supposed to have the most people traveling since 2019, so make sure you’re cautious on the roadways and safe as you travel.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.