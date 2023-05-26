Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol reminds everyone to be safe on the water

LAKE OF THE OZARKS Mo. (KY3) - It is the start of a busy summer season at Lake of the Ozarks.

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division plans to be out in full force Memorial Day weekend. One of the big things to remember? No drinking and operating a boat.

“With the upcoming holiday weekend we’d like to remind everyone to wear your life jackets, (children) under seven are required to wear them when on the water and always designate a sober captain,” said Corporal Brian Geier.

It is not uncommon to see drownings at the lake. Corporal Geier says there is a way to prevent that.

”Wear a life jacket.“

For all the kids who are following the rules and wearing their life jackets, Geier says there’s a reward.

“If we do see a child wearing a life jacket on a dock or a boat, we’re likely to pull up and give them a t-shirt as well,” said Corporal Geier.

