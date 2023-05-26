New city pool opens in Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Mt. Vernon will open a new pool after closing its old pool a year ago.

The new pool is ADA-compliant with a zero entry and lazy river. Theres also fun features like a zipline, rockwall, and water slides. The previous pool was built over 40 years ago and needed replacing.

“I have spent a lot of time fielding questions looking at plans, pulling my hair out, talking to contractors about our is this going to be done on time, that kind of thing,” said Mayor Jason Haymes. “It is a huge relief, and I’m very much looking forward to being full of kids.”

It would cost nearly a million dollars to repair the old pool, so the city proposed building the new one. Voters approved a half-cent sales tax for the city to begin construction in April 2022.

“We’re a little lower than Aurora and Marionville. We’re now at the same rate in terms of city sales tax,” said Haymes. “We don’t have any property tax in the city of Mt. Vernon. We don’t assess property tax. So the sales tax is our only means of finding anything.”

The pool will open for general swimming from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Saturday. Admission for everyone will be $2. Children Age 2 & under will be free.

