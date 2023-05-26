Nixa police looking for missing man with dementia and may be armed with a gun

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department is looking for a missing man with dementia.

According to a news release, 73-year-old Charles F. Huett suffers from dementia and left his house Friday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Huett is 5 foot 7 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown eyes, short grey hair, and a scruffy grey beard. He has a tattoo on his left arm which reads “America Love It or Leave It.”

Charles Huett (KY3)

His wife told police he is thinner and with a fuller beard than in the provided photos. Police say Huett may also be in a grey Ford F150 extended cab truck with Missouri license plate 5KB-K56. The truck has a push bar on the front bumper, a US Navy license plate cover, striped service ribbon sticker on the tailgate. The truck has a bed cover and a SEABEES sticker on the tailgate.

Charles Huett Truck (KY3)

Police say Huett was last seen driving southbound on Hwy 13 over the Kimberling City Bridge at approximately 9:15 a.m. Friday. He left his home with the belief that he had a doctor’s appointment in Springfield Friday morning.

Police say Huett may be armed with a handgun and may consider self-harm. The reason for Charles’ direction of travel is unknown at this time.

The family recently moved to the Nixa area in 2019 from Texas and has connections to the Poplar Bluff area. If you have any tips regarding his whereabouts, please contact Nixa Police immediately by calling 417-725-2510.

Charles Huett truck (KY3)

