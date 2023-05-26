One week left to dispose of mattresses for free through Clean Green Springfield program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You have one week left to take advantage of Clean Green Springfield’s free mattress disposal.

The program is covering the costs of up to 500 mattresses at the city’s three current recycling sites.

Franklin Avenue Recycling Center (731 N. Franklin Ave.)Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday

Lone Pine Avenue Recycling Center (320 S. Lone Pine Ave.)Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday

Springfield Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill (3545 W. Farm Road 34)Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday

There is a disposal limit of four mattresses and box springs per household. No voucher is required. Just mention “Clean Green Springfield.” Mattresses must be clean, dry, and free of infestation.

“It’s actually really hard to dispose of these items. A lot of bulky items, and it’s difficult to dispose of them, especially mattresses. You can take them out to the landfill, but they don’t compress easily. They’re actually flammable, and they take up a lot of space. So it’s really important if they are clean and dry and can be recycled, to go ahead and recycle those and keep them out of our landfills,” says City of Springfield Communication Coordinator Kristin Milam.

If you miss the free disposal window, the service is still available year-round at $15 per bed.

