One week left to dispose of mattresses for free through Clean Green Springfield program

Clean Green Springfield is collecting mattresses.
Clean Green Springfield is collecting mattresses.(City of Springfield)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You have one week left to take advantage of Clean Green Springfield’s free mattress disposal.

The program is covering the costs of up to 500 mattresses at the city’s three current recycling sites.

Franklin Avenue Recycling Center (731 N. Franklin Ave.)Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday

Lone Pine Avenue Recycling Center (320 S. Lone Pine Ave.)Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday

Springfield Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill (3545 W. Farm Road 34)Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday | 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday

There is a disposal limit of four mattresses and box springs per household. No voucher is required. Just mention “Clean Green Springfield.” Mattresses must be clean, dry, and free of infestation.

“It’s actually really hard to dispose of these items. A lot of bulky items, and it’s difficult to dispose of them, especially mattresses. You can take them out to the landfill, but they don’t compress easily. They’re actually flammable, and they take up a lot of space. So it’s really important if they are clean and dry and can be recycled, to go ahead and recycle those and keep them out of our landfills,” says City of Springfield Communication Coordinator Kristin Milam.

If you miss the free disposal window, the service is still available year-round at $15 per bed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Boater dies in crash on Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Missouri Division of Fire Safety investigating latest Silver Dollar City train derailment
Taylor Matthew Fisk
Wright County, Mo. man arrested in fatal shooting investigation
Charles Huett
Nixa missing man with dementia found SAFE
The families accuse the popular social media app of being a conduit for drug dealers to reach...
Families file lawsuit against Snapchat, blame it for drug overdose deaths