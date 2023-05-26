Police investigate stabbing at Springfield, Mo., apartment complex
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police arrested a man wanted in a stabbing in northwest Springfield.
Officers responded to the John B. Hughes apartment complex on North Clifton Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Witnesses say a disturbance led to a fight between two men outside the complex. Police arrested the suspect shortly after responding to the scene.
Officers say the victim’s injuries appear not to be life-threatening.
