Police investigate stabbing at Springfield, Mo., apartment complex

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police arrested a man wanted in a stabbing in northwest Springfield.

Officers responded to the John B. Hughes apartment complex on North Clifton Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses say a disturbance led to a fight between two men outside the complex. Police arrested the suspect shortly after responding to the scene.

Officers say the victim’s injuries appear not to be life-threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Boater dies in crash on Table Rock Lake
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know

Latest News

City of Seymour, Mo., removes large fan following gas leak in 2019
Police investigate stabbing at Springfield, Mo., apartment complex
Missouri law enforcement agencies warning drivers to be safe amid high Memorial Day travel
Missouri law enforcement agencies warning drivers to be safe amid high Memorial Day travel