Razorback quarterback kicked off the team following allegations

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback has been kicked off the team.

Austin Kade Renfro was removed from the team after allegations about him were made on social media.

The University of Arkansas Athletics Department released the following statements on Thursday, May 25, regarding the situation:

K8 News also sent an inquiry to the University of Arkansas about how they are handling this situation.

They sent back the following statement:

K8 News will provide updates to this story as details become available.

