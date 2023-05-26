Springfield’s six outdoor pools open this weekend with some new changes

If you are planning on going to a Springfield Greene county park pool there are some changes you need to be aware of.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is opening its six outdoor pools this weekend.

The Park Board says Springfield pools have more lifeguards this year, which means more pool opening days. On Memorial Day you can swim at Grant Beach, Westport, and Silver Springs pools for one dollar.

It’s part of the Park Board’s Splash and Sizzle event. If you bring a can food item, you could get in for free. The food donation goes to help the Ozarks Food Harvest.

New this year, the minimum age to be at the pool without an adult has been raised to 12 years old. All kids 11 years old and younger must have an adult present inside the pool gate.

Pool locations and times:

  • Fassnight Pool, 1305 S. Main Ave., Sun., Tues., Wed., Sat.: 1-6:30 p.m.May 27-Aug. 13
  • Grant Beach Pool, 1401 N. Grant St., Sun., Mon., Thurs., Fri.: 1-6:30 p.m.May 27-Aug. 13
  • Meador Pool, 2600 S. Fremont Ave., Tues., Wed., Sat.: 1-6:30 p.m.May 27-Aug. 13
  • Silver Springs Pool, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., Mon., Thurs., Fri.: 1-6:30 p.m.May 27-Aug. 13
  • Westport Pool, 3125 W. Lincoln St., Mon., Thurs., Fri.: 1-6:30 p.m.May 27-Aug. 13
  • McGee-McGregor Wading Pool, Phelps Grove Park, 710 E. Bennett St., Tues., Wed., Sat.: 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 3-6 p.m.May 27-Aug. 13
Springfield Pool Schedule
Springfield Pool Schedule(KY3)

Fees for the pools are: $4/Youth 3-17 and Seniors 60+ years old. $5/Adults 18-59 years old. Free/2 years old and younger.

All ages are $1/person or free admission with canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m. and during Splash & Sizzle events. McGee-McGregor Wading Pool is free, but only available to kids 6 yrs. and under, with adult supervision.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

