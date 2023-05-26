Springfield’s six outdoor pools open this weekend with some new changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is opening its six outdoor pools this weekend.

The Park Board says Springfield pools have more lifeguards this year, which means more pool opening days. On Memorial Day you can swim at Grant Beach, Westport, and Silver Springs pools for one dollar.

It’s part of the Park Board’s Splash and Sizzle event. If you bring a can food item, you could get in for free. The food donation goes to help the Ozarks Food Harvest.

New this year, the minimum age to be at the pool without an adult has been raised to 12 years old. All kids 11 years old and younger must have an adult present inside the pool gate.

Pool locations and times:

Springfield Pool Schedule (KY3)

Fees for the pools are: $4/Youth 3-17 and Seniors 60+ years old. $5/Adults 18-59 years old. Free/2 years old and younger.

All ages are $1/person or free admission with canned food donation every day after 5:30 p.m. and during Splash & Sizzle events. McGee-McGregor Wading Pool is free, but only available to kids 6 yrs. and under, with adult supervision.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.