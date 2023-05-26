Thief steals car from Springfield, Mo., auto shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for a thief who broke into a Springfield auto shop, stealing a vehicle.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department say employees with Rick’s Automotive received an alert regarding an alarm that tripped after midnight. Employees found one of the bay doors forced open. They discovered an employee’s vehicle missing.

Cameras captured a man wearing a hat, surgical mask, and black clothing. Police say he stole a gray 2017 Ford Expedition.

If you know anything about this case, you’re urged to call the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.