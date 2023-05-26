Wright County, Mo. man arrested in fatal shooting investigation

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

According to a news release, deputies went to a house at 100 E. Jone Street in Norwood for a call that a woman was shot in the head.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has identified Taylor Matthew Fisk as the suspect. Fisk is being held in the Wright County Jail pending formal charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.