Wright County, Mo. man arrested in fatal shooting investigation

Taylor Matthew Fisk
Taylor Matthew Fisk(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

According to a news release, deputies went to a house at 100 E. Jone Street in Norwood for a call that a woman was shot in the head.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has identified Taylor Matthew Fisk as the suspect. Fisk is being held in the Wright County Jail pending formal charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

