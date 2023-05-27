Boy Scouts honor veterans buried at Brookline Cemetery

Boy Scouts place flags at Brookline Cemetery.
Boy Scouts place flags at Brookline Cemetery.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - Boy Scouts from Republic spent their morning at the Brookline Cemetery to honor our veterans.

They placed flags on the graves of soldiers from several wars, including the Civil War era. Troop leaders say it’s important to take time out during the long weekend to reflect.

”It’s not all about hot dogs and hamburgers and fireworks. I mean, there’s more meaning to it than just that. I mean, people really need to remember what these people have done and died for,” said John Hale, Troop 174 scoutmaster.

There was a short service before the scouts got to work laying dozens of flags on those graves.

