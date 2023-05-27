Missouri Division of Fire Safety investigating latest Silver Dollar City train derailment; train can reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety went to Silver Dollar City Friday morning to investigate another train derailment Thursday.

According to Mike McConnell, the communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety, fire safety officials went to the scene of the derailment and examined the train, train cars, and the railroad tracks. Investigators are also working to find a person who was reportedly injured but did not seek medical attention.

Investigators say one wheel went off the track but stayed on the railroad tie, allowing the car to stay upright.

According to Silver Dollar City, the derailment happened Thursday around 3:50 p.m. when the front wheels of car three on the train went off the track by less than two inches causing cars two and three to separate.

SDC says new safety protocols worked as designed, stopping the train safely and slowly with all cars remaining upright.

“All passengers were unloaded from the train and returned to the park. One passenger reported a possible minor injury but declined outside medical care. The train will remain closed until further notice,” SDC reported.

In October 2022, a train derailed at Silver Dollar City injuring six people. According to a report from the Fire Marshal’s Office and Wolf Railway Consulting, there was uneven wear on a side bearing allowing carriage #3 to lean, springs in trucks were not the same height, there was a misalignment of the rails, railroad tie spacing was not consistent, and there were loose joint bolts.

MoDOT officials also report another possible cause could have been a track warp where the train car derailed.

McConnell tells KY3 that officials have given Silver Dollar City authorization to reopen the train. The problem with the train Thursday was isolated to a single wheel and axle on the car.

That car and cars from the same manufacturer will not be used, but SDC has other equipment that was issued this month and has been given the green light to use.

