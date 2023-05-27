Republic Aquatic Center open for the summer season, improvements underway

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Aquatic Center is officially opening for the season on Saturday, May 27, and there’s lots of fun in store for the whole family.

From the splash pads to the flow rider surf simulator, there’s fun for all ages at the aquatic center according to the Republic Parks Department.

While the department wants people to have fun at the pool this summer, Jared Keeling, the Parks and Recreation Director, says they want people to make memories as well.

“Our mission statement is creating memorable experiences. That’s what we do department-wide. We hope the same for the aquatic center,” said Keeling. “We want people to come here, enjoy the pool, enjoy the flow rider, but more importantly have a memorable experience with their family or friends.”

Not only is the pool open for the season, you may notice some work going on next to the pool.

That’s all thanks to a sales tax that Republic residents voted to uphold in 2022. The sales tax goes to the Parks and Recreation Department. This year, they’re using that money to expand the Aquatic Center.

They’ll be adding a lazy river, along with multiple other amenities according to Keeling.

“It’s enabled us just to expand the aquatic center. Construction is going on now. We will be open in May of 2024, and that will consist of a 575-foot lazy river, additional zero-depth entry, two giant slides, and additional amenities including a new party zone,” said Keeling.

The Republic Aquatic Center is open 7 days a week, from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It costs $6.50 for Republic residents and $7.50 for non-residents. If you want to use the Flow Rider, that’s an extra $3. The center will be open until Labor Day weekend.

To learn more about the plans for the Republic Aquatic Center, click here.

Click here to learn more about Aquatic Center hours and costs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.