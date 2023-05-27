Royals lefty provides update following injury

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, front left, is tended to by training staff and Royals manager Matt Quatraro, top, after being hit by a ball off the bat of the Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough took to Instagram Saturday to provide an update and thank fans following a recent injury.

Yarbrough left a game on May 7 after being struck in the head by a 106.2 mph line drive off the bat of Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and the fans for your support over the past few weeks,” Yarbrough shared in a post on Instagram Saturday. “And an even bigger shout out to the staff at KU Medical Center for taking such good care of me. My recovery is going smoothly, and I cannot wait to get back out on the field. Looking forward to seeing you all out at Kauffman soon!”

Yarbrough suffered multiple non-displaced fractures, according to the Royals. He was also placed in the concussion protocol when he was put on the injured list.

