Street Rod Nationals car show brings big crowds to the Fairgrounds

Mid-America Street Rod Nationals
Mid-America Street Rod Nationals(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 1,500 classic and custom cars from around the country are in Springfield this weekend.

The 40th Annual Street Rod Nationals are happening right now at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Event organizers say the event helps get younger generations into the car scene.

Attendees can look at the cool cars, watch competitions, and watch cars drive at fast speeds around a track. All cars entered into the show had to be at least 30 years old, keeping everything old enough to be considered “classic.”

“It’s Americana, it’s the love of cars. There’s virtually every kind of car out here you can imagine. From I think there was a 1916 car here yesterday, up until a 1993 car,” said Craig Meads, the marketing director of the NSRA.

The event continues Sunday, where there will be an all-denomination church service and several award ceremonies. You can learn more here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens
Jamie’s family has been living in a perpetual state of mourning for the past 11 years.
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Jamie Richardson’s family searches for answers; Greene County detectives pursue new leads

Latest News

Boy Scouts place flags at Brookline Cemetery.
Boy Scouts honor veterans buried at Brookline Cemetery
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Republic Aquatic Center open for the summer season, improvements underway
38-year-old Wesley Teague is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after crashing and killing...
Driver in custody after crash kills man weed-eating in Platte County