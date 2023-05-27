Street Rod Nationals car show brings big crowds to the Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 1,500 classic and custom cars from around the country are in Springfield this weekend.

The 40th Annual Street Rod Nationals are happening right now at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Event organizers say the event helps get younger generations into the car scene.

Attendees can look at the cool cars, watch competitions, and watch cars drive at fast speeds around a track. All cars entered into the show had to be at least 30 years old, keeping everything old enough to be considered “classic.”

“It’s Americana, it’s the love of cars. There’s virtually every kind of car out here you can imagine. From I think there was a 1916 car here yesterday, up until a 1993 car,” said Craig Meads, the marketing director of the NSRA.

The event continues Sunday, where there will be an all-denomination church service and several award ceremonies. You can learn more here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.