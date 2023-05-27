TSA hits highest checkpoint volume of the year Friday

Tens of millions are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. (Source: CNN/KRTV)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration hit its highest checkpoint volume of the year on Friday as millions of travelers take to the sky for the Memorial Day weekend.

The agency tweeted early Saturday that roughly over 2.7 million passengers were screened at airports nationwide Friday.

That is a slight increase from Thursday when the TSA reported screening more than 2.6 million passengers.

That was the highest single-day number since Thanksgiving of 2019.

The TSA administrator said earlier this week that the agency expects to screen 10 million passengers over the holiday weekend.

TSA expects to screen around 10 million passengers and AAA predicts about 42 million drivers will hit the highways this weekend. (CNN, WSOC, WJLA)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour
Jamie’s family has been living in a perpetual state of mourning for the past 11 years.
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Jamie Richardson’s family searches for answers; Greene County detectives pursue new leads
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to discuss...
Biden says debt deal ‘very close’ even as two sides far apart on work requirements
Republic Aquatic Center open for the summer season, improvements underway
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge
38-year-old Wesley Teague is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond after crashing and killing...
Driver in custody after crash kills man weed-eating in Platte County