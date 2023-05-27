Wright County, Mo. man charged in fatal shooting investigation

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Court records say 27-year-old Taylor Matthew Fisk has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to a news release, deputies went to a house at 100 E. Jones Street in Norwood for a call that a woman was shot in the head.

Fisk is being held in the Wright County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.