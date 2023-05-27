Wright County, Mo. man charged in fatal shooting investigation

Taylor Matthew Fisk
Taylor Matthew Fisk(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Court records say 27-year-old Taylor Matthew Fisk has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to a news release, deputies went to a house at 100 E. Jones Street in Norwood for a call that a woman was shot in the head.

Fisk is being held in the Wright County Jail without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday.
Silver Dollar City shuts down popular steam train ride following incident Thursday
The US has approved $42 billion in loan forgiveness for public service workers. Here’s what to know
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used teacher retirement funds to pay for vacations, cars,...
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield private school founder ordered to pay back teacher retirement funds used for vacations
Missing Cassville doctor
Police expand the search for missing Cassville, Mo., doctor; brother shares concern
Boater dies in crash on Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Many area lakes, creeks and rivers will be busy with people eager to float this weekend....
Floating safety in focus this Memorial Day Weekend
Official Greene County, Mo. Assessor car
Greene County, Mo. Assessor’s Office says people are posing as staff attempting to get into homes
O-Zone: Class 3, 4, & 5 state track, Day One
Missouri State Highway Patrol emphasizes safety during Memorial Day weekend and urges...
Springfield sees increased vigilance by law enforcement as floating season begins amidst marijuana legalization