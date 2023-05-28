Camdenton girl seriously injured during ATV crash in Phelps County

Phelps County ATV crash
Phelps County ATV crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition following an ATV crash Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the girl was driving the ATV on National Forest Service Road 1576, about one mile north of Highway T, when she hit a pothole and lost control.

The ATV then overturned, and she was thrown from it. The crash happened around 7:55 p.m.

She was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

