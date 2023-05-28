Caught on Camera: Thief steals car from single father in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A single father is asking for help identifying a car thief captured on camera in Springfield.

Donny Jenkins and his son Atticus say someone stole their 2009 manual transmission Hummer earlier this week.

”We love that truck,” said Jenkins. “Atticus calls it his black bear. I even made a custom shifting knob that had a bear paw like a papa bear and a baby bear inside of it.”

Jenkins and his son consider their stolen Hummer a member of the family. Jenkins said they bought the Hummer after some other car trouble last July.

”It was a calm night, and a tree in our yard just came down on our Ford Ranger and destroyed it,” said Jenkins. “But the insurance came through. We always maintained coverage and had enough to, and we ended up getting really lucky.“

But that luck ran out right here around 3 a.m. on May 25—the security footage shows when their car and some priceless items were taken out of their driveway.

”Atticus had all of his karate gear, his belt that he’d earned with his stripes on it, his competition and training gear,” said Jenkins. “I had a special tool bag that my father had given me as a child that I just always use for my tool bag. I’ve had it for 30 years. So those are gone.”

Atticus says it’s more than just a car. ”It was really special to me and my dad,” said Atticus.

For now, Jenkins borrows a car from his dad until they figure out what comes next.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, call the Springfield Police Department.

