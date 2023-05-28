FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & mainly dry for Memorial Day

Good Sunday evening, everyone. As advertised, our Sunday turned out to be a beautiful day. After morning lows back in the lower to middle 50s, our chilly start turned into a nice and warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. While no big systems at the surface are coming our way, the upper-level setup is beginning to change. The upper-level low that kept moisture, lift, and instability toward the Gulf of Mexico is now shifting deeper into the southeastern United States. Couple that with subtle waves out west, returning humidity, lift and moisture will start to bring rain chances back into play.

Changing upper-level setup brings rain chances & warmth our way (KY3)

Before that starts working in, our skies will stay mostly clear and quiet for tonight and to start Memorial Day out. While not as chilly as this morning, morning lows will drop back into the upper 50s across the Ozarks to start the day out.

A bit chilly Monday morning (KY3)

Through the day, our skies will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny with most spots staying dry. With some moisture and upper-level energy trying to sneak into the western Ozarks very late in the day, that could try to spark a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. If this activity can develop, I expect it to stay isolated so that most areas stay dry through the day.

Mainly dry for Memorial Day across the Ozarks (KY3)

Given how much of the area will be dry with plenty of sunshine, that will push temperatures a little warmer compared to today. Temperatures will go from the middle to upper 70s by the noon hour into the lower 80s for our afternoon highs.

Most in the lower 80s Memorial Day afternoon (KY3)

While any possible rain chances on Memorial Day look slim, more humidity, lift, instability and warmth will work in to ramp things up to scattered afternoon and early evening showers and t-storms for Tuesday.

Scattered rain & t-storm chances look to return Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Given the better chances for rain Tuesday, highs should be forced back down a little. After morning lows in the 60s, the day still looks warm with highs mainly in the lower 80s across the area.

Lower 80s for your highs Tuesday (KY3)

For the rest of the week, the pattern will just repeat itself with daily afternoon and early evening scattered thunderstorm chances Wednesday into the upcoming weekend. In fact, I would not be surprised if the storm chances became a little more numerous as we head toward Saturday.

Afternoon & early evening showers and storms possible Thursday (KY3)

Scattered t-storm chances could stick around for upcoming weekend (KY3)

Overall, it would be encouraging to see these rain amounts add up through the course of the week. At the very least, rain amounts could range between a tenth to just over half an inch through next Sunday. On days where some moderate to heavy pockets of rain can pass on through, that could force amounts up a little higher. Given how some of the northwestern Ozarks are in a drought, we will take whatever rain that we can get.

Rain will try to add up through this week (KY3)

On the other hand, returning Gulf moisture will make it feel muggy for much of this week when dew points start going back well into the 60s by Tuesday.

Muggy air returns starting Tuesday this week (KY3)

Given how there will be periods of dry time through the week with sunshine in place, the UV index will also stay high. After fluctuating between seven and nine Monday and Tuesday, the index will peak between nine and 10 Wednesday through Friday.

UV index staying fairly high despite rain chances this week (KY3)

Rain or shine, temperatures will continue to trend warmer through the week. The average high by Tuesday should be about 81°. We will see highs go from the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday into the middle and upper 80s by the time we head into next weekend.

Warming trend keeps us above normal this week (KY3)

While early next week looks to stay quite warm, we should see some decreasing rain chances as we head into the first full week of June.

