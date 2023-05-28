Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield hosting Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who served

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Missouri Veterans Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day celebration to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The ceremony is being held on Memorial Day at 1:30 p.m. Shuttle buses will take people from Springs Church near the cemetery to the actual site starting at 12:45.

There will be a performance by a National Guard Band, as well as keynote speakers Congressman Eric Burlison and Colonel Vance Holland from the Missouri Army National Guard.

Tony Cupples, director for the cemetery, says they’ve been preparing for this ceremony for weeks.

“Preparation takes weeks, if not months to get ready for it. We put out over 14,000 flags throughout the cemetery,” said Cupples.

Cupples says he hopes the ceremony honors those who gave their lives for the country.

“It is for the women and men that have given their lives to our country, and we need to remember that and honor those every year, throughout this year, next year, and the years to come,” said Cupples.

Cupples encourages people to come out to the event to participate in something meaningful on this Memorial Day.

“To honor our veterans, honor the men and women that have served our country and died for our country so that we can have the freedoms we have today in the United States,” Cupples said.

The event is outdoors. The cemetery is expecting hundreds to be in attendance. It is recommended to bring lawn chairs or something to sit on.

