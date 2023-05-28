WATCH: Memorial Day Weekend ceremony in Nixa, Mo., honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Memorial Day is about honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Nixa held a ceremony at the city’s Veteran’s Memorial to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. KY3 Photojournalist Ethan Harrison shares the sights and sounds.

