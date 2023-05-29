Hundreds pay respect to fallen heroes at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country, hundreds gathered at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery here in Springfield Monday afternoon.

Fallen heroes were remembered with a 21-gun salute followed by remarks from several speakers, reminding those in attendance that the freedoms we enjoy have come at a great cost.

One woman who attended the ceremony has two sons who have served in the military. She says that although her family hasn’t lost a loved one, it’s important to her to support those who have.

“For these families, they’ve lost somebody who is near and dear to their heart, and I don’t want them to think that people have forgotten the sacrifice their relative made. So it’s important for all of us to just stop for a moment and remember,” said Vickie Holloway.

Finally, a bugle player performed Taps, a solemn tradition at military funerals and memorials that dates back to the 1800s.

The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield received its first service member in January of 2000. It is one of five such cemeteries operated by Missouri’s Veterans Commission.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

