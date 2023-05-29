Man from Springfield killed in a crash north of Branson, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash on U.S. 65 north of Branson Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bobbie Sullivan, 66, ran off the highway around 10:30 p.m., Sullivan’s pickup went back onto the highway before it ran off the road again and overturned.

No one else was hurt in the crash. This is Troop D’s 41st fatality crash of 2023.

