Man from Springfield killed in a crash north of Branson, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash on U.S. 65 north of Branson Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bobbie Sullivan, 66, ran off the highway around 10:30 p.m., Sullivan’s pickup went back onto the highway before it ran off the road again and overturned.

No one else was hurt in the crash. This is Troop D’s 41st fatality crash of 2023.

