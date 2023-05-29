Memorial Day Ceremony held at Springfield National Cemetery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Americans honored Memorial Day Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs Springfield National Cemetery hosted a wreath-laying ceremony, highlighted by speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, and a rifle volley.

Retired Colonel David Appleby, a highly-decorated U.S. Army veteran and successful attorney, provided the event’s keynote address.

Retired Army Sergeant Tina Bennett was at the ceremony, visiting several relatives who occupy spots in the cemetery.

“The sacrifice some people gave is the ultimate,” Bennett said. “They gave their lives, they gave their all. Whether you gave your life or not, you still have been changed from what you have gone through. So that’s what people need to remember at all times.”

The VA Dept. operates 155 national cemetery sites and 34 soldiers’ lots and monuments in 44 states and Puerto Rico.

“More than five million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA cemeteries,” the cemetery said in a news release. “VA also provides headstones, markers or medallions for Veterans buried in state, territorial and tribal Veterans cemeteries or interred in private cemeteries.”

